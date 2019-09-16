William R. Nikolaisen | Obituary

William “Nik” R. Nikolaisen, 96, of Waterloo, died, September 12, 2019.

He devoted his life to providing for his family, neighbors and friends. He had a passion for the outdoors and delighted in developing and maintaining his homestead. Nik owned Al’s Package Liquor Store on South Broadway in St. Louis from 1975 to 1985. He was a scout for the St. Louis Browns and the Chicago White Sox and a manager of St. Louis City Baseball Championship Team of 1950. Nik was also a proud veteran, serving our country in the Army Air Corp, US Navy, US Marine Corp and the Merchant Marines.

He was the beloved husband of Nona Nikolaisen (nee Fine) for nearly 60 years; loving father of Karen (Rudy Goodues) Nikolaisen, Debbie (Dan) Farrell, Kurt (Maureen) Nikolaisen, Karla (Tony) Kramer, Steve (Jodie) Nikolaisen and the late Julie Ann Nikolaisen; cherished grandfather of Rachel, Kyle, Elise, Eric, Austin, Katelyn (Jared), Anthony, Mary Julia, Abigail, Nikole, Annaliese, Elisabeth, Elayna Jane, Christian, Faith and Grace; dear son of the late Henry and Julia Ann Nikolaisen (nee Draxler); dearest brother of Leroy Nikolaisen and the late Marie (Danneman) and Peter Nikolaisen; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

A Gathering of Family and Friends to be held Sept. 21 from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis.

Private interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Heart Association or Family Hospice.