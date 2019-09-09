Margaret E. Price | Obituary

Margaret E. Price (nee Todd), 88, of Cortez, Colo. (formerly of Waterloo) died Sept. 8, 2019, She was born in St. Louis on June 14, 1931.

Margaret worked as a bookkeeper at the family business, Price Printing, for many years. She was very talented artist who completed locally and won Best of Show at the Illinois state level numerous times. She enjoyed playing the piano, spending time with her family and serving Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her children, Teri (Michael) Huskey, James (Susan) Price, Sydd (Billy) Carlisle, Pegi Price and Beth Price; grandchildren, Emily (Chris) Padgett, Katherine Huskey, David (Brooke) Huskey, Hal (Pamela) Carlisle, Villa (Chase Hutchison) Carlisle and Samuel Zoole; great-grandchildren Margaret and Charles Padgett, Alicia and Logan Carlisle and Louis Huskey; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Shirley Todd; brother-in-law Ray Marchwinski; sisters Lillian Juenger and Eunice McGovern; and special friend Cathy Brandt.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Price; granddaughters Jessica and Andrea Huskey; great-grandson Franklin Padgett; brothers Charles, John, David and Paul; and sisters Edna and Ruth.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Memorials can be made to Immanuel Mission, P.O. Box 1080, Teec Not Pos, AZ 86514.