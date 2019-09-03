Georgia Lee Niederecker | Obituary

Georgia Lee Niederecker (nee Cavallo), 90, of Waterloo, died Aug. 30, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Collinsville, daughter of the late Otto and Louise Weil.

Georgia was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo, retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital – Belleville (physical therapist), and was a volunteer at Oak Hill and St. Paul UCC.

She is survived by her children Nancy Niederecker, Jan Heizer and Paula Niederecker (Linda Heuer); grandchildren Adam (Kacie) Maxwell and Megan (Brian) Bocek; great-grandchildren Rouxlin, Shelby, Briella and Nola; brother Allan (Mary) Weil; sisters Carol (Mike) Snodgrass and Shirley Meinkoth; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

No Services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Backstoppers.