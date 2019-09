Maureen E. Loless | Obituary

Maureen E. Loless (nee Pankey), 71, of Waterloo, died Sept. 13, 2019, in Herculaneum, Mo. She was born May 12, 1948, in E. St. Louis.

Maureen was a member of St. Paul UCC – Floraville and retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company St. Louis after 32 years.

She is survived by her husband Drew A. Loless; daughter April Ellen (Trace) Walls; grandson Kyle Jacob Walls; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Joan Touchette.

Private visitation is Sept. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home

A funeral service will be held Sept. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.