McManus-Blechle | Wedding

Carolyn McManus and Cole Blechle were married May 26, 2019 at The McPherson in St. Louis, Dale Kreienkamp officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Susan McManus of Waterloo. Both parents gave her in marriage.

The groom is the son of Nick Blechle of Waterloo and Lisa Rose of New Baden.

Bridesmaids were Kate Olejnicak and Mary McManus.

Groomsmen were Kali Blechle and Evan Blechle.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School. She also earned a BS from Truman State University and an MS from Fontbonne University. She is currently a speech pathologist for the St. Louis Special School District. The groom is a 2010 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School. He earned a BS from the University of Illinois and an MS from John Moore’s University, Liverpool. He is currently a senior academic advisor for Saint Louis University.

A reception was held at The McPherson.