Dorothy Arras | Obituary

Dorothy Anna Arras (nee Doerr), 90, of Waterloo, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born April 14, 1929, the daughter of the late William and Frieda (nee Vogt) Doerr; in Dupo.

She loved her family with a love that was deeper than you can imagine. She was the kindest, most loving person to everyone she met. She left us with kinder hearts which we will treasure always.

Dorothy loved farm life and had happy memories of working with her siblings on the Schilling farm and sharing farm chores with Erwin on the Arras farm. She loved to garden, embroidery, crochet, and quilt. Her flowers continue to bloom all over the farm.

She had a great love of animals so donations can be made to Helping Strays of Monroe County.

Surviving and cherishing her memory are her daughter Mary Ellen (Jay) Huetsch; grandchildren Lisa (Scott) Segura, Christina (Javier) Matus, Kurt (Cristy) Harfmann, John (Christina) Huetsch and Mark (Liang) Huetsch; great-grandchildren Cameron, Avery, and Eric Segura, Alexa and Dylan Matus and Bailey Harfmann; brothers Eugene (Sue) Doerr and Gary (Barb) Doerr; sister Helen Pflueger; sisters-in-law Lela Arras, Barbara Doerr and Verna Doerr; and nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Erwin T. Arras; her daughter Eileen Harfmann; brothers John, Edward, Raymond, Arthur, William, Kenneth, George, Donald, Ronald, and Robert; and sisters Catherine Doerr, Lydia Keim, Alma Stechmesser, Bertha Schuchardt and Luella Chandler Spinks.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.