Georgia Fries | Obituary

Georgia Ann Fries (nee Dugan), 81, of Waterloo, died Sept. 16, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Edward Robert and Ida Mary (nee Hornung) Dugan.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, Waterloo VFW Ladies Auxiliary and retired from Dugan’s Circle Station and Dugan’s Woodworking & Painting.

She is survived by her children Barbara (Dennis) Markham, William (fiance Linda) Fries Sr. and John (Rita) Fries; grandchildren Jesse (Jesse) Markham, Elias (Rebekah) Markham, William Fries Jr., Wade Fries, Laura (Scott) Gross and Kelly (David) Zellerman; great grandchildren Wyatt, Nola, Amelia, Stella, Nora, Carter, and Layla; sister Mary Lou Draude; brother Joseph Dugan; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Henry Fries and brothers Raymond and Edward Dugan.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

A celebration of life will be held 1-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Waterloo VFW, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Waterloo VFW.