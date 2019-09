Wanda C. Mechler | Obituary

Wanda C. Mechler (nee Atkinson), 84, of Waterloo, died Sept. 22, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Granite City.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Linda (William) Dependahl, Susie (Mike) Aycock, and David Mechler; grandchildren Emily Dependahl, Aron Aycock (fiancee Natalie Salata), Ryan Aycock and Hannah Mechler; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Eugene A. Mechler

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service Sept. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois or donor’s choice.