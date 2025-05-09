William R. Nellums | Obituary

William Robert “Rob” Nellums. Rob was born in Houston, Texas, to William B. (USN retired) and June (nee Murrell) Nellums on Sept. 4, 1945.

After living on the East Coast, West Coast and Puerto Rico, the family settled in Carlsbad, Calif.

He joined the Air Force in January 1965, and became a combat controller. After the Air Force he became an air traffic controller in Memphis, Tenn.. He started working for Fed Ex in Atlanta, Ga., and later took a job in St. Louis with the Department of Defense.

He was a member of PATCO, American Legion Post 581 in Columbia, Combat Controllers Association, the Waterloo Country Club, and he loved to play golf.

He is survived by his wife Brenda (nee Blount) Nellums; son Robby Nellums of Murphreesboro, Tenn.; daughter Shannon Record of Germantown, Tenn.; grandchildren, Haylee (Joe) Alvey of Southhaven, Miss., and Seth Record and Ella Vescovi of Germantown, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Colin, Oliver and Miles; sisters-in-law Donna (David) Johnson of Savannah, Tenn., and Judy (Bob) Ragsdale of Maui, Hawaii; nieces Julie Childers and Lacey (Bailey) Carroll of Savannah, Tenn.; great-nephews Canaan Childers and Archer Carroll; and great-nieces, Holland and Palmer Carroll.

Visitation is 2-3 p.m. May 17 at Christ Community Lutheran Church in Columbia.

A service will follow visitation at the church.

Interment will be at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Christ Community Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.