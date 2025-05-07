Holly M. Buhler | Obituary

Holly Marie Buhler, of Valmeyer, 46, of Valmeyer, born Nov. 18, 1978, to Ronald Fischer and the late Kathleen Fischer, died May 3, 2025.

Holly was truly a selfless and amazing person who loved taking care of her family, friends and her three boxer and two dachshund dogs. She was generous of spirit, so goofy and had a great since of humor. She proudly obtained her Master’s Degree and became a Nurse Practitioner working for MEDS Midwest Emergency, she can be credited in helping save the lives of many. Holly had many interests, she loved to scuba dive, sea creatures, traveling, hiking and taking pictures of flowers while hiking and her coffee.

Surviving are her loving husband of 20 years Larry Buhler; her daughters Paige (Michael) Shirley and Desiree (Jeffrey) Mosser; father Ronald Fischer; brothers Steven (Rachel) Otten and Ronnie (Kelly) Fischer; niece Emily (Dakota) Riddle with their children Indie and Ivy; nephews Elijah Otten and Jacob Otten; nieces Katherine Otten and Kaitlyn Fischer; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at New Life Church, Waterloo.

A memorial services will be held following visitation at the church with Rev. David Eckstadt officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to 99.1 Joy FM, Des Peres, Mo.