Gary G. Garleb | Obituary

Gary Gene Garleb, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, was born on Feb. 12, 1941, in Midland, Texas. He passed away in the same cherished town on April 30, 2025, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, respect and admiration.

A proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gary served his country honorably before embarking on a successful career in purchasing at Kaiser. His dedication and hard work led him to assume the role of general manager at Micro Motors after moving to California. His journey continued in Oregon, where he thrived at Oregon Micro Systems in Oregon, eventually returning to California to serve as the general manager at Dion International Trucks—a testament to his leadership and commitment in his professional life.

In 2015, Gary retired and returned to Midland, Texas, where he could enjoy the warmth of his family and friends. His life was marked not only by his professional accomplishments but also by the bonds he cultivated across various atmospheres. He was a mentor and coach to many young men, imparting wisdom and guidance that will undoubtedly echo in the lives he touched.

Gary’s true passions extended beyond his career; he loved the outdoors, finding joy in golfing, fishing, and cooking delightful meals. His laughter and vibrant spirit made every gathering memorable, and his wisdom and kindness fostered deep friendships that transcended the years.

Gary Gene Garleb will be forever remembered as a gentle soul who valued relationships above all, leaving behind a bright, loving legacy that will continue to inspire for generations to come.

He is survived by his devoted wife Darlene Garleb, along with her sisters, their husbands, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all feel the void of his absence.

Gary cherished his role as a grandfather to Alec, Jack, and Petr, who held a special place in his heart. His sister, Phylis Dion, along with her five children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, share in the profound loss, as do the nieces and nephews of his brother, Pete.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Walter Karl Garleb, mother Alice Karr Garleb Mehrtens and his brother Pete Garleb. Their memories will forever be intertwined in the hearts of those who loved him dearly.

A graveside service will be held on May 9, 2025, at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine, Texas, where friends and family will gather to honor the life of a remarkable man whose kindness and spirit will live on in all who knew him.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home and gifts and condolences may be left by visiting alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.