Bette Jo Mergen | Obituary

Bette Jo Mergen, 88, of Waterloo, died April 28, 2025, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Town and Country, Mo. She was born March 19, 1937, in Belleville.

Bette Jo retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. Bette Jo loved to travel, spending time in Florida, gardening and being with her family. She was a member of Monroe County Home Extension.

Surviving are her children Wayne (Tammi) Christ, Robert (Lisa) Christ, Dale Christ, Janice Kayser, Mary Beth (Jeff) Stinnett and Gary (Jenny) Christ; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother George Touchette; sister Carol Conrad; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her former husband Joseph A. Christ; second husband Edward J. Mergen; brother Dennis Touchette; sisters-in-law Joan Touchette and Nancy Touchette; and parents George E. and Armella M. (nee Jacobi) Touchette.

Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 9 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Steve Thoma officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

The family invites everyone to join them at a celebration of life at Mystic Oaks Golf Course in Waterloo after services.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church/Building Fund, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Homes, Columbia, is entrusted with arrangements.