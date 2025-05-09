Renda M. Chase | Obituary

Renda M. Chase, 81, of Waterloo, died May 8, 2025, at Garden Place, Waterloo. She was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Mt. Vernon.

Renda was a member of Bethany Church, Columbia, where she enjoyed playing the piano and singing.

Surviving are her husband Ronald G. Chase, whom she married on Jan. 10, 1986; children Linda (Reggie) Stephenson, Rebecca (Douglas) Brandt, Christopher Shadowens and Sandra (Michael) Brown; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Jane Compton; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rendall and Dorothy (nee Cochran) Chapman and brother Aaron Chapman.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. May 12 at Bethany Church, Columbia, with Pastor Steve Barrett officiating.

Interment will follow in the Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.