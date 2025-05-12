Yvonne G. Shepherd | Obituary

Yvonne G. Shepherd, 89, of Red Bud, born Dec. 13, 1935, in Taos, Mo., to the late John and Malinda (nee Lichte) DeBroeck, died May 8, 2025 in Waterloo.

Yvonne was a loving and caring wife, mother – especially grandmother and great-grandmother – who cherished the times spent together.

She was dedicated to serving the Lord Jesus Christ and volunteering at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, Associate of Adorers of Blood of Christ in Ruma, Senior Circle, and coordinator of Catholic service at Red Bud Care Center since 1993.

Surviving are her daughters Norma (Tom) Heller, Malinda (Glen) Bieber and Rosemary Kipping; son William (Debra) Shepherd; grandchildren Teri (Jeff) Saiger, Robert (Shannon) Heller, Michael (Kendra) Bieber, Anna Kipping, Elizabeth Nease, Stanford Kipping, III, William (Sara) Shepherd and Patrick Bieber; nine great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Leo W. Shepherd, and son-in-law Stanford Kipping Jr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 16 at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, with Fr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud.