William R. Getchman | Obituary

William “Bill” R. Getchman, 79, died peacefully April, 1, 2022. Bill was born in 1942. He married Jean (nee Bueker) Getchman on May, 5 1962.

Bill was raised in the Holly Hills area of St. Louis and attended St. Stephen Catholic grade school and O’Fallon High School. Welding was his career choice but when he reached the age of 21, he followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work for Anheuser Busch Brewery.

He retired from AB after 33 years at the age of 59. His life was then filled with traveling to Europe; three times with Sister Cities of Portaloo, one time with his wife to the Black Forest area of Germany, as well as trips across the USA with his friends and family.

Bill was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the City of Waterloo in December of 2021. He served as the Sister Cities President for 16 years.

Bill loved hunting, fishing and playing golf in his free time. His favorite pastime was trips to Costco and Sam’s for bargains and buying goodies for the grandkids.

He will be missed but he “fought the good fight of faith” up to the end of his days on earth.

Bill is survived by his children Cindy Getchman, Curtis Getchman, Gina Zelenka and Kristi (R.V.) James. He adored his grandchildren, William, Tyler, Samuel Getchman, Lola and Madalyn James and Audrey Zelenka.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. April 9 at Fellowship of Praise Church, 13169 Tesson Ferry Road. St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for you to donate to his oldest daughter’s missionary efforts in Romania where she is “Changing Lives One Step at a Time” – Stepping Stone Missions, 1306 Old 63 South, Suite C. Columbia, Mo., 65201.

You can also choose to donate to an organization that provides food for the hungry and books for inmates in prison – Impact Ministries, Inc., 332 Leffingwell Ave. Suite 101. Kirkwood, Mo. 63122.