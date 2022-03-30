Shelly L. Jones | Obituary

Shelly L. Jones (nee Neil), 53, of Waterloo, died March 29, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born April 8, 1968, in Escondido, Calif.

Shelly worked at Human Support Services.

She is survived by her husband David Jones; children Breanna (Thomas) Vilar and Cody (Chelsea) Truxal; grandchildren Lily Ulmer, Makayla Truxal, Kynleigh Vilar, Caliana Vilar and Hayden Truxal; mother Janet Neil; sister Tammy (Tom) Brinkmann; mother-in-law Marcia Jones; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Michael Jones (Kari Doyle) and Sarah Jones; nieces and nephews Brandon Brinkmann, Kelsey (Neal) Polacek, Dylan Brinkmann and Emma Jones; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father John T. Neil and father-in-law Stephen Jones.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service April 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Caraway officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Human Support Services.