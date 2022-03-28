Leona Frank | Obituary

Leona (nee Garleb) Frank, 99, died March 22, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.

Leona was born March 11, 1923, near Fountain, to Herman and Emma (Stemler) Garleb. She was the youngest of four brothers and four sisters. Two, a brother and a sister, died as infants.

Leona caught up with Earl Frank, also from the Fountain area, in Los Angeles. They were married there Oct. 29, 1945. They moved several times finally settling in Washington, Ill., in 1963. Earl died March 6, 1996.

Leona made munitions in St. Louis for the World War II effort. She was an avid reader and walker. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, bowling and baseball. Along with progressed dementia often is aggressive behavior. Not so with Leona. There was no harshness within her. She was both adoring and adorable throughout her years. The world she leaves behind will miss the light she brought to it.

Leona is survived by her son Marshall Frank; daughter Melissa (Clay) Seaton; grandson Josh (Stacie) Seaton; sister-in-law Pat Frank; and nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Cremation was her request.

Leona gave to many charities. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her favorite charities: St. Jude; and Wounded Warrior.

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.