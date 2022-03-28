Frederick A. Meister | Obituary

Frederick A. Meister, 93, of Waterloo, died March 27, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 4, 1928, in St. Louis.

After graduating from Valmeyer High School, Fred served in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Philippines and eventually in the Korean War. Fred served as a combat photographer of the war and received numerous awards for meritorious achievement. After his discharge he was employed by the Defense Mapping Agency in the field of photography.

Fred was a long time member of St. Paul UCC in Waterloo, a founding member of the Waterloo Lions, 66 year member of the Morris Lodge, 70 year member of American Legion Post 901 of Valmeyer and former member of the Waterloo Country Club.

Fred loved to travel, serving his community, gardening, fishing and golfing.

He is survived by his children Heidi (Steve) Notheisen, Wendy (Richard) Juenger and Ross Meister; grandchildren Drew Notheisen, Brad (Christina) Notheisen, Maeve (Wes Abernatha) Juenger and Leah (Jason Petry) Juenger.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Edith (nee Law); his parents Frederick and Alvera Meister nee Schilling; brothers and their spouses Vernon (Ruth) Meister and Willard (Doris) Meister; sister and her spouse Florence (Milton) Mueller; sister-In-law and her spouse Florence (Louis ‘Burr’) Schiemer.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. March 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service April 1 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo

A funeral service will follow at 10 at the church with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriner’s Hospital or Donor’s Choice.