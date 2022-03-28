Michael J. Walsh | Obituary

Michael J. Walsh, 75, of Columbia, died March 26, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Red Bud.

Michael graduated from Ss. Peter & Paul in Waterloo in 1964. He worked as a conductor/brakeman with the Union Pacific Railroad. After 50 years with the railroad, he retired, but his love of trains continued. He toured the Big Boy in Tucson, Ariz., in 2019 with his family.

Michael was a local chairman for the United Transportation Union for 12 years. Through this position, he traveled with his family for many conventions around the United States. Some of his favorite convention locations were Little Rock, Los Angeles and Alaska. He was involved with National Association of Retired and Veteran Employees (NARVE).

When Michael was not on the train, he loved to attend all of the family’s celebrations. Family could always count on Michael being there for birthdays, graduations and holidays. Michael was extremely loyal to family and friends and a great listener.

His biggest celebration was the birth of his two children with his wife, Mariella. Michael and Mariella would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary May 15 of this year. He also enjoyed being a grandpa and his love for them is evident in the countless videos that will be treasured forever.

He was an avid fan of 60s music, especially Patsy Cline. As Patsy said, “Each time someone speaks your name, I fall to pieces. Time only adds to the flame.” He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but is also celebrated for the wonderful life he lived.

He is survived by his wife Mariella Walsh (nee Gresham); daughter Alisha M. (Steven) Palm; grandchildren Louis Michael and Blakely Palm; siblings Kathleen (Denis) Fahey, Margaret Wilson, Dr. James (Vicki) Walsh, Theresa (Albert) Watters, Marilynn (Don) Roever, Cindy (Anthony) Gravagna and Dale (Luann) Walsh; Godson Timothy Walsh, Goddaughter Olivia Crafton and Goddaughter Lura Brown Butler; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son Giles Michael Walsh and parents James T. and Catherine (nee Laber) Walsh.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 28 and 9 a.m. until time of service March 29 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 29, 2022 at the church with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immaculate Conception Catholic School; or American Heart Association.