James W. Martin | Obituary

James Walter Martin, 75, died suddenly March 20, 2022, at his home in Burleson, Texas in the care of his devoted family.

James, better known as Jim, was born the second of seven children to James H. and Jeannette Martin on July 18, 1946, in East St. Louis.

He graduated from Annapolis Naval Academy in 1969 and was an A6 Intruder Pilot in the Naval Attack Squadron 35 earning his “Wings” March 2, 1971. He retired from the Navy in 1977 and began his lifelong career with IBM earning many honors including membership to the 10-Percent Club and the Circle of Excellence before retiring in 2014.

When training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., he met and married the love of his life, Linda, and together they had three children and a beautiful marriage of 51 years. In their life together, they traveled throughout Europe and lived all over the U.S. including Pensacola, Fla, Ridgefield, Conn., and Albuquerque, N.M., before settling in the Fort Worth area to be close to their children and grandchildren.

While Jim had successful careers in the Navy and IBM, his deepest devotions were to his wife and family. He was an unfailing role model to all through his hard working yet remarkably cheerful approach to living. He was an avid golfer, reader and adventurer and super fan of the Dallas Stars. He always made quality time to talk, laugh and play with his loved ones. His memory will be cherished for generations to come.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda (nee Johnson) Martin, children: Ryan (Elizabeth Doss) Martin, Scott (Katrina) Martin and Rachel (Shayne) Hackworth; grandchildren: Bailey Hall, Landan, Grace and Nathaniel Hackworth, Adelaide and Elliot Martin and Bronwyn and Aubrey Doss-Martin; brothers: Robert (Dana), David (Sherry), Michael (Janell) and Howard (Linda) Martin; and sister Virginia (Steven) Hamilton; in addition to countless nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; older brother Gerald Martin; and niece Sophia Martin.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Oaks Event Center, Burleson, Texas.

His interment will be at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Sophie’s Foundation.