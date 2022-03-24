Chester D. Henderson | Obituary

Chester D. Henderson, 61, of Dupo, died March 23, 2022, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia, Columbia. He was born July 6, 1960, in Pembroke, Ky., son of the late Chester W. and June (nee Moss) Henderson.

Chet had many challenges with schizophrenia and seizures; but his love for our mother never waivered. He received great joy by surprising her with paying a bill or bringing her a gift. He seldom left her side when she was ill. We will forever cherish his infectious laughter and smile. The twinkle in his eye when he was happy was priceless. What is there in life to accomplish but to love and to be loved? Chet, you loved us well and we loved you. We will miss you. Chet was not schizophrenic, he was a wonderful man who had schizophrenia.

Surviving are his sisters Charlotte (Carl) Nickles, Sharon (Bill) Zenthoefer, Sheila Sellers, Sandy (Randy) Buzick, Beverly Henderson and Connie (Mario) Hernandez; brothers, Dennis (Jeanette) Pedrick, Tony Henderson and Robert Henderson; along with other relatives and friends.

A funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 29 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.