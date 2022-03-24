James F. Plummer | Obituary

James “Jimmy” F. Plummer, 70, of Columbia, formerly of Cahokia, born March 9, 1952, in East St. Louis, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

Jimmy was retired from Cerro Copper in Sauget and was also a retired security officer from Ranken Technical College in St. Louis. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran and served for seven years. He had held the rank of sergeant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and June Mae, nee Sullivan, Plummer and a step son, Terry Morrissey.

Surviving are his wife Kathleen Morrissey Plummer (nee Luksza); children James N. (Patty) Plummer, Tracey (Todd) Hampson and Eric (Amy) Plummer; stepson, Shaun (Brittany) Morrissey; sister Janet (Jerry) Kaenrath; grandchildren Emily and James “JD” Plummer, Andrew and Abby Plummer, Daniel, Natalie, and Luke Hampson, Otto Morrissey and Ella and Atlas Brown; nephew Michael Kaenrath; and niece Jenny Morales. Jimmy was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

In following Jimmy’s wishes, he will be cremated. Burial of his ashes will be held at 1 p.m. March 30 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

A celebration of life service will follow immediately at West Park Bowl, Columbia.

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, was entrusted with Jimmy’s care.