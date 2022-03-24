Shirley J. Dennis | Obituary

Republic-Times
Shirley Jean Dennis, 90, of Waterloo, died peacefully March 23, 2022. She was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Belleville, to Raymond and Cleadeth (Abegg) Mank. Shirley was a member of St. Paul UCC in Waterloo.

Survivors include her children Edwin Lee (Kathleen) Dennis Jr., Duane (Linda) Dennis, Debra (Jeffrey Zavadil and Melissa (Michael) Spink; grandchildren, Edwin Lee (Jenny) Dennis III, Michael Dennis, Kevin (Nicole) Dennis, Michelle Dennis, James (Jennifer) Spink and Matthew Dennis; great-grandchildren, Dalton Bodewyn, Levi Bodewyn, Lillian Dennis, Audra Dennis, Gwendolyn Dennis, Kennedy Spink and Olivia Spink; sister-in-law Barb Mank. 

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Edwin Lee Dennis Sr.; brother Raymond Mank and sister and brother-in-law Nance and Bob Roth. 

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 29, at Lake View Funeral Home,  Fairview Heights. 

A funeral service will be follow at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff McCarn officiating. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul UCC in Waterloo.

