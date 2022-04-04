Richard H. Hoffman | Obituary

Richard H. “Dick” Hoffman, 81, of Columbia, died April 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Cahokia, son of the late Benjamin and Sophia (nee Walters) Hoffman. He was married to Joanna (nee Sellers) Hoffman, who survives him. They were married Aug. 21, 1999, in Columbia.

Richard H. (Dick) Hoffman, a longtime resident of Columbia, retired from Custom Marble in Millstadt as a marble finisher. Dick was an avid St. Louis Blues fan and enjoyed fishing, automotive racing, John Wayne movies and going to Branson. He also loved music, especially when his granddaughter was the one singing. Richard never met a stranger and loved connecting with people. He enjoyed serving as a head usher and greeter at First Baptist Church in Columbia, sharing the love of Christ to all who crossed his path. Most of all, Dick loved being with his family and his family loved being with him. Dick had a unique ability to connect with people of all ages and his impact will be felt for generations.

Also, surviving are his daughters Anna M. Roeslein of St. Charles, Mo., and Angela F. (Martin) Altenberger of Edwardsville; sons James R. (Susan) Hoffman of St. Charles, Mo., John B. (Tracy) Hoffman of Cedar Hill, Mo., and Terry L. (Dawn) Garris of LaPorte, Ind.; grandchildren Maria Schrader, Stephanie (Matt) Ellis, Kayla Hoffman, Nathan (Laura) Hoffman, Cassie (Steve) Matejka, Tamra Berger, Taylor Altenberger, Jocee (Danson) Worley, Tasha (Charles) Clark, Colby (Karis) Garris, Kelli Roeslein, Jenna Berger, Amanda Hoffman, Jarod Hoffman, Jakob Hoffman and Dalayna Garris; great-grandchildren, Kyle Schrader, Makayla Ellis, T.J. Ellis, Ryan Schrader, Wyatt Hoffman, and Arabella Garris; sisters, Ida (Vince) Cannito and Margaret (Robert) Byerley; brother Lee (Nancy) Hoffman; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters Elizabeth (Charles) Tatum, Beatrice (Paul) Schissler, Mary (Kenneth) Johnson, Dorothy (William) Baldwin and Norma (Raymond) Sweeney; and brothers Bernard (Doris) Hoffman and Robert (Sandy) Hoffman.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. April 5 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. April 6 at First Baptist Church, Columbia, with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: First Baptist Church, Columbia – building fund; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.