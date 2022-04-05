Irma  Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Irma Rippelmeyer (nee Roseman), 86, of Fults, died April 4, 2022, in Fults. She was born Nov. 12, 1935, in East Carondelet.

She is survived by her daughter Karen J. Rippelmeyer; brother and sisters Shirley (Herman) Rippelmeyer, Wanda (Leroy) Horn, William Roseman and Margaret Tempel; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Irma was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon I. Rippelmeyer; parents William J. and Ione (nee Wolfmeier) Roseman Sr.; nephew Dale Rippelmeyer; and sisters-in-law Louise Roseman and Carol Roseman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.