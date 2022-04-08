Terry L. Boren | Obituary

Terry Lee Boren, 76, of Waterloo, died April 8, 2022, at home, with his family at his side. He was born March 22, 1946, in St. Louis, son of the late John F., and Ada (nee Stokes) Boren.

Terry was retired from Schnucks Markets, St. Louis. He had served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Terry’s favorite past-times included fishing, playing the guitar with his brothers and singing with the family, dancing, pranking and playing jokes with everyone and making people laugh. He truly could find the comedy in everyday life. Terry was also an accomplished billiard player, having won any number of tournaments.

Surviving are his son, Terry Boren; daughters Robin (Jamie) Siler of Columbia and LeaAnn (Ben) Wienhoff of Waterloo; stepsons, Bill (Missy) Reinhold, and Tyler (Diana) Reinhold; grandchildren Lauren (Brandon) Nolte, Hayden Siler, Brett (Emily) Marsala, Zack Wienhoff, Gage Wienhoff and Danielle Tockstein; great-grandchild Jack Marsala; sister Trishia Randall; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy; second wife Dana; along with a twin brother, Jerry Boren, and six other siblings.

Following a private family viewing, a public procession will form at 12:15 p.m. April 14, Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, to proceed to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where committal services with full Military Honors will be held.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Gene Slay’s Boys and Girls Club of St. Louis.