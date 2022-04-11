Delbert W. Kinsey | Obituary

Delbert W. Kinsey, 56, of Lonedell, Mo., died April 1, 2022. He was born Feb. 4, 1966, in Tulsa, Okla.

Delbert was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 513 in Bridgeton, Mo. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Marylou Kinsey (nee Roosevelt); children Courtni Hollaway and Matthew Kinsey; stepson Michael Morrison; six grandchildren; mother Louella Rose Kinsey; sister Charlotte (Kevin) Drury; brother Randy (Tammy) Kinsey; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Earl Wayne Kinsey.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service April 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mat Whitaker officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.