Joseph E. Wirth | Obituary

Joseph E. Wirth, 77, of St. Marys, Ga., formerly of Waterloo, died March 23, 2022, at his home in St. Marys.

Joe was born Aug. 16, 1945 in St. Louis, son of the late William and Elnora (nee Harris) Wirth.

He served our country for over 25 years in the United Stated Navy as a chief petty officer.

He is survived by one brother John (Bonnie) Wirth; grandson Jackson Williams; special friend Sandy Crook; sister-in-law Jackie Wirth; along with many nieces and nephews.

Joe is also preceded in death by his wife Carolyn; daughters Angela and Susan; brother Michael Wirth; and sisters Tessie Jamison, Billie Gregson and Mary Merzweiler.

All services were private.