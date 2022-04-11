Michael G. Wirth | Obituary

Michael G. Wirth, 69, of Quincy, died April 5, 2022, in Blessing Hospital, Quincy.

Michael was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Saint Louis, son of the late William and Elnora (nee Harris) Wirth. He married Jackie Coons on Aug. 15, 1999, in Quincy. She survives.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son Michael (Kristal Kanik) Wirth of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter Melissa (Bethany) Wirth of Westerly, R.I.; stepson James (Sena) Coons of Quincy; grandchildren Samantha Wirth, Madison Wirth, Allison Wirth, Blake Coons and Chase Coons; and one brother, John (Bonnie) Wirth; along with many nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by sisters Tessi Jamison, Billie Gregson, and Mary Merzweiler; and brother Joseph Wirth.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. April 13 at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating.

Burial with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 37 and the United States Navy Funeral Honors Detail will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Great River Honor Flights.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.