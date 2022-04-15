Charlene Doyle | Obituary

Charlene Doyle, 71, of Waterloo, died April 13, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Town and Country, Mo. She was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Roy, Utah. She was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Dorothy Addeline (nee Kloppenburg)Daniel.

Charlene worked for Carol House Furniture until her retirement in August 2021.

She enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding the hummingbirds, sewing, cooking, and baking but most of all she loved and cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Kari (son-in-law Mike Jones) Doyle of Waterloo; her granddaughter Kayla (Buddy) Juenger of Waterloo; and great-grandchildren Jaden Juenger, William Juenger and Beckham Juenger; daughter, Danielle (Kyle) Dudley of Waterloo; her grandchildren Drake Dudley, Cache Dudley and upcoming twins Monroe and Griffin Dudley; sisters Betty (Ron) McCart and Sandy (Rich) Smith; brothers, Roy (Pat) Daniel, Bill Daniel and Charlie (Donna) Daniel; sister-In-Law, Debbie Daniel; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many dear friends.

She was also preceded in death by her spouse Dennis Doyle and brother David Daniel.

A celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. April 19 at the Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to American Cancer Society.