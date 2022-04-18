Doris A. Holdener | Obituary

Doris A. Holdener (nee Roth), 93, of Smithton, born April 16, 1928, in Belleville, died April 12, 2022, in St. Louis.

Doris worked at Belleville Pottery and Fellner’s Dress Shop before getting married. She then moved to Smithton where she raised six children, while living on a grain and dairy farm with her husband, Tony. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Paderborn, for over 65 years, was a member of the St. Michael’s Sodality, and an avid church quilter. She was also an election judge for 40 years, a 4-H Leader for 25 years, a charter member of the Floraville Home Extension, a charter member of the Belleville Sister Cities, and belonged to the Millstadt Over-50’s Club and the Millstadt Sister Cities.

Doris was a terrific baker, having won many awards at the St. Clair County Fair, especially for her chiffon cake that was a delicious treat for all. She also made lots of homemade candy, including chocolate bunnies, peanut butter eggs, and heavenly hash for Easter, plus lots and lots of cookies for Christmas. She cared for her beautiful roses and flowers in her large yard, enjoyed doing crafts (ceramics and candle-making), and also loved to gamble and play cards, being part of the same card club for 60 years.

Doris will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. If you asked her how she was, she would say “mean as ever.” But that just meant she was ready to have fun, enjoy your company and occasionally have a margarita.

Surviving are sons Anthony Jr. Holdener of Belleville, William Sr. (JoAnn) Holdener of Millstadt and David Sr. (Janice) Holdener of Waterloo; Ann (Frank) Hart, Nancy (Louis) Dori and Marybeth (Brad Sr.) Smith, all of Smithton; 14 grandchildren Anthony III (Julie) Holdener, Timothy Holdener, William Jr. (Kalyn) Holdener, Heather (Jay III) Haines, Holly (Colin) Tracy, Jessica (Robert) Wachtel, David Jr. (Ekaterina) Holdener, Kyle (Jillian) Holdener, Lauren (Coty) Stief, Frank Hart, Dr. Amanda Hart (Anthony Teufel), Stephanie Hart, Shannen (Matthew) Helm and Bradley Smith Jr.; great-grandchildren Anthony IV, Katherine, Cozette, William III, Nicholas, Maria, Addison, Callie Holdener, Jay IV and Callum Haines, Evelyn and Emma Tracy, Claire, Henry, August and Charles Wachtel, Barrett and Elizabeth Stief, Frank and Madison Hart, Charlotte and Anthony Teufel and Averi Helm.

Doris also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Anthony “Tony” Holdener Sr., whom she married on April 29, 1948, and who died on Feb. 6, 2014; parents William F. and Rosella F. (nee Bailey) Roth; stepfather Walter Anstedt; daughter-in-law Patricia Holdener; brother and sister-in-law William and Betty Roth; sister and brother-in-law Catherine and Sylvester Hempe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frederick Sr. and Ottilia Holdener; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Frederick Jr. and Lillian Holdener, John and Pauline Brisk, Delmar and Catherine Thouvenot and Robert and Agnes Schmiskie.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. April 20 and from 8:30-9:15 a.m. April 21 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.

A funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. April 21, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Paderborn, with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Paderborn.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Church cemetery fund.