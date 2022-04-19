Roy H. Weihl | Obituary

Roy H. Weihl, 89, of Waterloo, died April 19, 2022, in Highland. He was born July 31, 1932, in Waterloo.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo, a U.S. Army veteran, retired lifelong farmer and an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn Weihl (nee Gummersheimer) – married May 30, 1959; children Roger Weihl, Laura (Roger) Kinzinger, Jeff Weihl, Danny Weihl and Connie (Donnie) Rusteberg; grandchildren Eric (Nicole) Kinzinger, Justin (Emily) Kinzinger, Shasta Weihl, Adam Weihl and Kyle Rusteberg; great-grandchildren Hunter, Easton, Connor, Otto and Felix Kinzinger; brother Paul E. (Joan) Weihl; sisters-in-law Olivia Matzenbacher and Maralee Weihl; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents Arthur C. and Lydia (nee Hennecke) Weihl; sisters Lorine Wuertz and Dorothy Theobald; and brother LaVern Weihl.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service April 23, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo; or donor’s choice.