Keith A. Hoock | Obituary

Keith A. Hoock, 44, of Millstadt, died April 18, 2022. He was born Sept. 23, 1977, in Belleville. He was the son of David L. (Charlotte) Hoock of Columbia and the late Sharon (nee Roderick) Bourbon.

Keith was a big fan of NASCAR, liked watching drag racing and enjoyed the outdoors.

Also, surviving are his sister Kelly R. (Kevin) DuClos of Arnold, Mo.; nieces Madison Clark and Ryleigh DuClos; aunts and uncles Tom Hoock, Suzanne Hoock, Barb (Mike) Harlow, Phil Roderick, Larry Roderick and Mary Jo Hampton; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents Leonard and Virginia Hoock and Mary and Clarence Roderick.

Committal services will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.