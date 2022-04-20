Floyd D. Johnson Sr. | Obituary

Floyd Dean Johnson Sr, 89, of Tyrone, Okla. died March 11, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, Kan.

Dean was born March 19, 1932, in Waterloo, the son of Zeph (Pat) and Anita Coffee Johnson. He served in the U.S. Navy.

He married Mary Davis in 1957 and she died in 2009. Dean was united in marriage to Myrna Irene Hecox on Sept. 14, 2013, in Liberal, Kan.

After release from the Navy, he worked as an inspector for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife Irene of the home; sons William Michael Johnson of Peabody, Mass. and Dean Johnson Jr. and his wife Sonia of Hooker, Okla.; daughter, Diane Johnson of Hooker, Okla., Stepson Steve and his wife Vicki Hecox of Liberal, Kan.; stepdaughter Colleen and her husband Randy Pelz of The Villages, Fla.; sister Judy Chilcutt of Florida; seven grandchildren; many great- and great-great grandchildren.

Those preceding in death are his parents; daughter-in-law Christine Johnson; brothers Charlie Johnson and Gary Johnson; sister Patricia Morton; and Stepson Scott Hecox.

A Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. May 2 at Kolmer Cemetery in Waterloo.

A wake will follow at the Annbriar Golf Course Club House in Waterloo.