William P. Kilian Sr. | Obituary

William P. Kilian Sr., 88, of Columbia, died Dec. 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Sept. 30, 1932, in Columbia. He was married to the late Marie (nee Hankammer) Kilian. They were married May 21, 1955, in Columbia. She passed away on Dec. 24, 2012.

Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, where he was a member of the men’s choir and the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council 6165 and a past president of the CK L of I. Bill was an original member of the Columbia Strassenfest Singers and Dancers. He loved playing Kloepper and was an avid bowler at the Columbia Lanes. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing with friends when he could.

Surviving are his children Karen (Paul) LeSaulnier of Waterloo, William (Mary) Kilian Jr. of Columbia, Robert Kilian of Fountain, Mary (Alan) Brellinger of Waterloo and Michelle (Steven) Darden of St. Louis; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Donald (Pat) Kilian of Sun City, Ariz.; son-in-law John Parker Sr.; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by infant triplet sons, Larry, Gary and Gerry Kilian; daughter Donna Parker; great-granddaughter Madelynn Brooke Kilian; and parents William A. and Clara (nee Eckert)Kilian.

Visitation will be Dec. 19 from 10-11:45 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated follow visitation at noon at the church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.