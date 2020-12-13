Ardell M. Hartmann | Obituary

Ardell M. Hartmann (nee Wetzler), 82, of Waterloo, died Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia. She was born Jan. 10, 1938, in Maeystown, daughter of the late George and Lena (nee Fauss) Wetzler.

She is a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo and retired from First National Bank of Waterloo.

She is survived by her daughter Julie (Scott) Upchurch; grandson Michael Upchurch; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ardell is also preceded in death by her husband Leroy H. Hartmann; son Jeffrey C. Hartmann; sister Luella Aycock; brothers Wilbert, Raymond, Emil, Willis, Roland, Robert and William Wetzler.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A private service will be held.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Multiple Sclerosis; Amercian Cancer Society; or St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.