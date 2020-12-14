Ralph T. Buettner | Obituary

Ralph T. Buettner, 78, of Waterloo, died Dec. 11, 2020, in Red Bud. He was born Oct. 1, 1942, near Burksville at the family farm, son of the late Victor and Magdalena (nee Straub) Buettner Sr.

Ralph was an electrician all his life. He and his wife owned their former business Design Electric in Columbia. He was a 57 year member of IBEW #309. He was also known for his love of nature. He belonged to the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District and was awarded Conservationist of the Year in 2008. He was a charter member and former board director of Clifftop. In 2012, he was awarded Outstanding Volunteer of the Year by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In the same year, he was awarded the Illinois Conservationist of the Year Award in Springfield.

He was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather as well. Ralph was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

He is survived by his children Debra (Daniel) Row, Vickie Buettner, Keith Buettner and Lisa (Gerald) Koerkenmeier; grandsons Dustin Row, Samuel (Omar) Row, Lucas (Kristina) Row, Shawnn Row and Zachary (Hillary) Buettner; great-grandchildren Charlie, Eva, Brock, DeniRaye, Chase and baby Buettner due in May; extended family Jaime (Jason) Becker and their sons Connor, Griffen and Jackson, Scott and Danielle Koerkenmeier and their children Brileigh, Bryce and Bennett; sister-in-law Betty (Robert) Holste; sister-in-law Iris Buettner; nieces, nephews; cousins; and special friend Iris Munsell.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years Karen M. Buettner (nee Prange) on June 21, 2019; brothers Victor Buettner Jr., Roger (Shirley) Buettner, and Paul Buettner in infancy.

Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg, IL

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Songs4Soldiers; Holy Cross Lutheran Church; or Clifftop.