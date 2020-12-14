Mary F. Schlegel | Obituary

Mary F. Schlegel, 84, of Columbia, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born July 15, 1936, in Licking, Mo., daughter of the late Peter and Susan (nee Rennick) Robertson. She was married to the late Robert F. Schlegel. They were married March 8, 1955, in Salem, Mo. He had passed away Nov. 15, 2017.

Mary loved baseball and was a great fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and a friend of Bill. She enjoyed the outdoors, raising flowers, gardening, long walks and drives.

Surviving are her son Robert S. (Barbara) Schlegel of Waterloo; daughter Cheri L. (James) Flynn of Columbia; brothers John Robertson and Roy Robertson of Licking, Mo.; grandchildren Robert W. Schlegel, Austin Flynn and Shanna (Tafton) Earls; great-grandchildren Braxton, Braitton and Brooklyn Earls, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1608 Hilltop Road, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.