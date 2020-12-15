Elda Guebert | Obituary

Elda Guebert, 100, of Red Bud, died Dec. 14, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Care Center.

She was born October 22, 1920, in Prairie, to the late Albert and Lena (Degener) Burmester. She married Alfred E. Guebert Aug. 31, 1941, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Red Bud. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2001.

She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Red Bud where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Mary Martha Mission Society. She was a hardworking woman who helped her husband with reception and bookkeeping at A.E Guebert and Associates in Red Bud but spent most of her time as a homemaker and caregiver to her family

She was a creative and artistic woman who enjoyed making homemade Christmas ornaments and quilting – especially piece quilts. She loved joking around with her friends and family (she went sleighing in the snow in her high heels and a dress) and playing games like Kings Corner, Euchre and Yahtzee. She was serious about puzzles and was a fierce foosball competitor in her younger years. She enjoyed bowling (she competed in three leagues through the years and bowled a 185 on her 85th birthday) and gardening just about everything (she recently got her walker stuck in her flower bed trying to pull weeds). She most enjoyed quiet time spent with her family.

Surviving are her son AJ Guebert and wife Sue of Red Bud; daughter Carol Stoll and husband Robert of Red Bud; grandchildren- Marcia Guebert of Climax Springs, Mo., Allen Stoll and Naomi Conner of Red Bud, Bruce Stoll and wife Judy of Alba, Mo., and Curtis Stoll and wife Kristina of Des Peres, Mo.; step-grandchildren Mikayla Wilson of Red Bud and Craig Wilson and Lindsay Phillips of Red Bud; great-grandchildren Josef Stoll and Cierra Justice of Carthage, Mo., Samantha Stoll of Springfield, Mo., and Evan and Jake Stoll of Des Peres, Mo.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Guebert; and brothers Oscar Burmester and wife Ella, Victor Burmester and wife Melba, Elmer Burmester and wife Ethel and Albert Burmester and wife Lu Ella.

A private funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Red Bud with Rev. Scott Hojnacki officiating.

Interment will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Trinity Lutheran Church; or Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Evansville .

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud.