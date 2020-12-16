Carl H. Becker | Obituary

Carl H. Becker, 92, of Red Bud, died Dec. 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis; he lived an extraordinary life.

The son of Fred and Estella (nee Rauscher) Becker, he was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Altamont. He grew up during the Great Depression. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Blue Point) Altamont. At age 18 he left the farm and joined the army during the end of WWII. He went on to earn a law degree in 1953 from Valparaiso University in Indiana.

Carl married Betty L. Poos on May 18, 1956, in Effingham; she preceded him death on July 10, 2009.

After several jobs in the law field, he moved his growing family to Red Bud to take over a local practice. He eventually ran for judge, serving the state of Illinois for 27 honorable years as resident Circuit Judge of Randolph County. He fought against corruption in the court system and continued to fight it after his retirement. He also oversaw the building of the new courthouse in Chester. Active in the community, he served several positions at St. John’s Lutheran Church, was president of the Chamber of Commerce and was one of the five original organizing members of the North County Country Club.

After his retirement in 1989, Carl and his beloved wife, Betty, enjoyed many winters in Phoenix.

He was the proud and beloved father of Michael (Rebecca) Becker of New Hampshire, Ann Becker of St. Louis, Matthew Becker of St. Louis, Carl James Becker of Indianapolis and Jennifer (Michael) Becker-Roscow of Red Bud; and his grandsons C.J. and Evan Becker and Dylan and Sam Roscow. He will be missed by many including his numerous nieces and nephews and the incredible women who served as caregivers in the last stage of his life.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and siblings Harold Becker, Dorothy Heumann, Fred Becker and Isabella Tappendorf.

A private funeral service will be held Dec. 19 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud, with Rev. Mark Nebel officiating.

A public graveside service will be 11:30 a.m.Dec. 19 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.

Memorials contributions can be made in Carl’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran School and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.