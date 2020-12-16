George H. Dickneite | Obituary

George H. Dickneite, 80, of Waterloo, died Dec. 16, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born April 1, 1940, in Valmeyer, son of the late Benard John and Elenora L. (nee Engel) Dickneite.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, retired out of Laborer’s Local #100 Columbia Quarry Plant 1 and a member of Kloepper Club.

He is survived by his wife Polly Dickneite (nee Brewer); children Brian (Michele) Dickneite, Kevin (Betty) Dickneite and Darrin (Linda) Dickneite; grandchildren John (Becky) Dickneite, Rachel (Shane) Sickels, Travis Dickneite, Nicole (Jake) Dohrman, Kaleigh Dickneite, Cody Dickneite and Casi Dickneite; five great-grandchildren; sister Elsie Branson, Eileen Goldschmidt and Marie Yount; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Shirley (Ray) Shoemaker, Sharon (Bob) Rehmer, Ruth Ann (John) Koonce, Danny (Jan) Brewer, Albert (Kathy) Brewer, Denise (Dennis) Kruse, Geri Dickneite and Frances Dickneite; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

George is also preceded in death by his sisters Rosemary Hergenroeder, Bernadine Heider, Dorothy Shoemaker, Leona Burkhardt, Catherine Gilbert and Emma Diemert; brothers Ben Jr., Raymond, Sylvester and David (in infancy) Dickneite.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass Dec. 18 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church; Parkinson’s Foundation; or BJC Hospice.