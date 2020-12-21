Ellen E. Schorr | Obituary

Ellen E. Schorr, 80, of Millstadt, died Dec. 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. She was born June 30, 1940, in Belleville. Ellen was married to Dean F. Schorr, who survives her. They were married on April 15, 1961 in Columbia.

Ellen had been employed as a secretary with Code Consultants in St. Louis, and most recently employed at Fabulous Finds in Columbia. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia, and the Columbia Gymnastics Association Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed her regular visits with her card club friends. She also volunteered as an election judge, and always looked forward to her annual Mexico trip. She was a dear wife and mother and her grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Also surviving are her daughters Cari (Paul) Reinneck of Smithton and Kelly (Justin) Toal of Columbia; grandchildren Claire and Carter Toal and Abby, Libby and Tyler (Chloe) Reinneck; sister-in-law Jean Lee Landgraf of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lillian (nee Greatting) Landgraf and brother Leon Landgraf.

Visitation will be Dec. 23 from 9-11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Funeral Services will follow visitation at church, with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Building Fund, 227 Goodhaven, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.