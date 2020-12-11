Dorothy “Dot” L. Roper | Obituary

Dorothy “Dot” Lea King Roper, 90, of Saint Louis, formerly of Columbia, died Dec. 10, 2020, at Aberdeen Heights, Kirkwood, Mo. She was born April 26, 1930, in St. Louis.

Dot was a truly compassionate women. As an adult, she became the caregiver for many members of her family. She also volunteered at the Jefferson Barracks Hopsital, assisting in the care of veterans, and for the Meals on Wheels program. She was proficient at bookkeeping and assisted her husband and other family members with their businesses. Dot was blessed with athletic ability, excelling in golf and tennis. She loved working outdoors, thoroughly enjoying gardening and yard work. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, St. Louis.

Surviving are her children Jim (Diana) King, Nancy Cunningham, and Dan (Stacey) King; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents James Franklin and Emilie Judith (nee Davit), Williams; first husband Gale G. King; second husband Charles Roper; and brother Dave Williams.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all services will be private.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.