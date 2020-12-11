Louis D. Gerlach | Obituary

Louis “Lou” D. Gerlach, 90, of Red Bud, died Dec. 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born to the late Albert and Lorena (nee Modglin) Gerlach on Oct. 13, 1930, in Percy.

Lou married Lou Ann Homan on March 21, 1953, in Percy; she survives.

Lou had worked at the International Shoe Factory in Chester. He had also worked for General Motors in St. Louis, Missouri for over 30 years.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Red Bud. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #487 in Chester. Lou enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.

Lou was a Korean War Army Veteran.

He is also survived by his daughter Marcine K. Horn of Waterloo; sister Novella Howard of Murphysboro; grandchildren Brian Horn, Sean Horn and Pam Horn; and several great-grandchildren.

Lou was also preceded in death by his brother Cleve (Maxine) Gerlach; sister Carole (Jack) Mayher; son-in-law Edward Horn; and brother-in-law Donald Howard.

A Private Funeral Service will be held Dec. 15 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud, Illinois with Rev. Mark Nebel officiating.

A graveside service will follow around noon at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.

Memorials contributions may be made in Louis’s memory to American Legion Post #487; St. John Lutheran Church; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriner’s Hospital. Memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.