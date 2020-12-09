Leland F. Vogt | Obituary

Leland F. Vogt, 87, of Waterloo, died Dec. 8, 2020, in Red Bud. He was born May 31, 1933, in Waterloo, son of the late Leo and Selma (nee Rehmer) Vogt.

He served in the Army medical depot as Private First Class. He and his late wife Corina pioneered a thriving building business building 100s of homes since the 1950s. In retirement he raced and bred several successful thoroughbred race horses. He was successful at what ever he put his hands to. He even raised a horse of the year! After his wife of 52 years passed away he had room enough in his heart to love another and all she brought to the family. Leland and Jackie were married seven years, adding two more children to the clan to make eight. He finished out his years loving his family, loving his chocolates and baking and eating chocolate chip cookies!

He is survived by his wife Jackie Cox; children Angela Denicola, Debra Koch, Cathy (Trin) Daws, Mark (Terri) Vogt, Mary Vogt and Becky (Rich) Melching; Laura (Kenneth) Bolhofner and John Cox; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Geraldine Vogt; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Leland was also preceded in death by his first wife Corina M. Vogt (nee O’Bryan); son Paul L. Vogt; granddaughter Rachel A. Wittenauer; brother Orvel “Bud” Vogt; and sister Mary Ellen Kern.

Visitation will be Dec. 13 from 2-6 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at Hope Christian Church

A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the church with Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Quernheim Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.