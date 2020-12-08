Roy E. Comte | Obituary

Roy E. Comte, 81 of Columbia, born Sept. 18, 1939, in Murphysboro, died Dec. 7, 2020, at Mercy South in St. Louis.

Roy retired from Falling Springs Rock Quarry, where he worked as the main mechanic and welder. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local #148 out of East St. Louis and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia.

Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Dana R. Comte (nee Shaffer); sister Mary Lou (Tom) Viner of Indiana; brother Bobby Ray Comte of Cahokia; and grandson, Steven E. Kukorola of Columbia. Roy was also a dear father, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Helen (nee Gola) Comte; son Steven B. Kukorola; brother Cecil Comte; and sister-in-law Bonnie Comte.

Visitation will be Dec. 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Chase and Pastor Alan Miller officiating.

Burial will be in Kolmer Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be made to donors choice.