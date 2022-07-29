William P. Kilian Jr. | Obituary

William “Bill” P. Kilian Jr., 63, of Columbia, died July 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born March 29, 1959, in Belleville, son of the late William P. and Marie (nee Hankammer) Kilian Sr. He was married to Mary (nee Oswald) Kilian, who survives him. They were married on June 21, 1980 in New Hanover.

Bill was retired from Progressive Recovery Inc., Dupo, and a member of the NRA. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and riding his four-wheeler. Bill cherished his family, most especially hanging out with the guys in his garage. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Also surviving are his children Jodi Kilian of Columbia, William “Bill” (Jennifer) Kilian III of Columbia, Joe (Kellie) Kilian of Waterloo and Ted (Dawn) Kilian of Columbia; grandchildren Jake, William IV “Liam,” Kameron, Kloe, Taelyn, Dalton, Makayla and Dakota; sister, Karen (Paul) LeSaulnier of Waterloo; brother Robert Kilian of Fountain, sister, Mary (Alan) Brellinger of Waterloo; and sister Michelle (Steven) Darden of St. Louis; brother-in-law, John (Brenda) Parker of Steeleville; along with nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Donna Parker and grandchildren, Riley and Madelyn.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10-11 a.m. Aug. 2 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the funeral home with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.