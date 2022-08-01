Richard D. Thimmig | Obituary

Richard Dean Thimmig, 72, of Sparta, died July 31, 2022, at the VA Medical Center, Marion.

Richard was born on Aug. 24, 1949, in DuQuoin, a son to Wilbur Carter and Doris V. (nee Keene) Thimmig. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War where his was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

On March 17, 1972, he married Dianna Lynn McKinney in Carbondale, and she survives.

Richard was of the Baptist faith and had worked as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, Waterloo. He enjoyed politics, watching movies, swimming, sports, cruising around with his dog, Gizmo, and talking to people.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Dianna Thimmig of Sparta; daughters Laura Thimmig (Dan Heider) of Cincinnati, Marci Thimmig (Dave Baker) of Cincinnati and Samantha (John) Voigt of Milford, Ohio; brothers Tom Thimmig of Nashville, Ill., and Bill (Denise) Thimmig of Pinckneyville; sister Elizabeth (Dennis) Phelps of Waterloo; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Ginny Clancy.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville.

Memorial donations may be made to VA Hospice.