Lois M. Weiss | Obituary

Lois M. Weiss, nee Kemper, 93, of Waterloo, died Aug. 2, 2022, in Red Bud. She was born March 4, 1929, in Harrisonville.

She was a member of Waterloo VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Mary Lee Petri Eshom; son Glenn L. Petri; stepson Randolph Weiss; stepdaughter Kathleen (William) Weedman; special friends Scott and Kathy Raitt; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lois is preceded in death by her first husband Earl H. Petri; second husband Verner A. Weiss; brother Leon (Marcella) Kemper; parents Frank B. and Elizabeth (nee Dieckmann) Kemper; and brother Elmer Kemper (in infancy).

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays.