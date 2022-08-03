Margaret E. Reynolds | Obituary

Margaret Elaine Reynolds, 84, died July 28, 2022. Margaret was born June 7, 1938, in Murphysboro to John Reece Addison and Dorothy (Wilson) Addison.

Margaret moved to Dupo and graduated from Dupo High School. After graduation, she attended Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, Saint Louis. Her first job was at Jefferson Barracks Hospital.

She married Harry Joe Reynolds on Sept. 12, 1959, and they moved to Waterloo. Maggie worked a career at the Monroe County Nursing home, and retired in 1999. In retirement, Harry and Maggie moved to Olive Branch. After Harry’s death, Maggie moved to Chateau Girardeau, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Maggie was a member of the Olive Branch United Methodist Church.

Maggie always spoke fondly of her friends, including Sue Steele, a friend since they were 10 years old. Other long time friends include Gerry Schafer, with whom traveled and always kept in touch. People who were important to her, and in her life for a long time, include Patti, Meghan, and Alex Bauer.

Maggie and Harry had four children, son Bret Scot, daughter Dawn Kay, married to Gregg Olson, son H.J., and daughter Sue Lyn (deceased).

She has one grand-daughter, Alexis “Lexie” Renee, several nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Maggie was the second-oldest of four siblings. Wayne Addison (deceased) was married to Delores. Her younger sisters are Cherie, married to Medford Henson, and Vickie, married to David Marshall. She is also survived by Harry’s brother, William Reynolds.

A graveside service takes place at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at Olive Branch Cemetery in Olive Branch.

Fellowship will follow the service at Olive Branch United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider supporting Shriners Children’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital, or the Olive Branch United Methodist Church.